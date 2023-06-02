One dead after crash on I-5 

One person is dead after a crash on Interstate 5, just south of Valencia Boulevard, that occurred on Thursday at approximately 9:30 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash involved two vehicles — a 2006 BMW 325ci and a 2020 Ford F350 hauling a trailer.

The driver of the Ford was traveling northbound on the I-5 when he “allowed his vehicle to overtake the BMW,” according to the CHP’s report on the collision. As he did so, the front of his truck struck the rear of the BMW.

Oscar Sol / The Signal

The BMW driver, a 37-year-old Los Angeles man, was transported to Henry Mayo Newhall Memorial Hospital following the crash where he succumbed to his injuries.

The driver of the Ford, a 25-year-old Santa Clarita man, was not injured.

The name of the decedent is being withheld, at the time of this publication, pending notification of next-of-kin.

Oscar Sol / The Signal

Alcohol or drugs were not determined to be a factor with the driver of the Ford, according to the CHP’s collision report.

There were no arrests made in connection with the crash.