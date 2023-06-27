Problem Solution: Get Rid of Raccoons Quickly and Easily

Most of the raccoons in the wild may not be a problem, but when they decide to settle in your home, it can be a different story. These mammals can carry the canine plague, which can be dangerous to unvaccinated dogs, and rabies, which can be transmitted to humans or other animals. Moreover, their feces often contain eggs of a variety of roundworms, which can be extremely dangerous to humans. Getting rid of raccoons and their feces is not always easy, but the Critterstop company – https://critterstop.com/safe-wildlife-removal/ is here to help.

In addition to this, there are several other methods of getting rid of raccoons that can be applied.

How to Get Rid of a Raccoon

In most cases, raccoons are protected by state law and are classified as fur-bearing animals, which means that a license or permit is required to capture or hunt them. Because of this, ways to legally kill a raccoon vary from state to state, and it’s a job best left to professionals. As with many other nuisance animals and pests, the best way to get rid of raccoons is to not invite them into your home. Removing food sources and creating a less friendly environment should also help make the raccoons that are there go away.

Here are some of the ways to get rid of them that we advise:

Don’t leave pet food outside.

Feed pets only as much as they can eat at one time, and clean up any leftovers.

If necessary, place pet feeders indoors, such as on the porch, in the garage, or shed. Keep trash bags in the entryway or garage and a metal container.

Surround vegetable gardens with an electric fence consisting of two wires attached to an insulated pole, one wire four inches high and the other eight inches above the ground.

Install the fence before the vegetables mature.

Block off holes through which raccoons enter the attic, porch, or other area.

Install a temporary cover when raccoons leave to search for food at night and caulk the permanent one later.

To see if the raccoons are gone, fill the hole with twigs, grass, or flour and watch for tracks.

Caution: Do not caulk entrances without first making sure all animals have left the burrow. Especially in spring, watch and listen to animal noises.

How to Get Rid of Raccoon Poop

Groups of raccoons choose one place to defecate together, often called the raccoon litter box. This can be a problem if this place is in your yard, as roundworm eggs are often carried in raccoon poop.

The effects of roundworms on humans can range from no symptoms at all to serious eye or nervous system problems. Infection with this parasite occurs mainly by contact with raccoon feces or by accidental ingestion of water or soil contaminated with it.

Raccoon feces have a strong odor and are usually dark in color and tube-shaped. Common toilet sites are decks and patios, attics or garages, near the base of trees, and large rocks or wood piles.

The following cleaning methods are commonly cited:

Be careful not to contaminate hands and clothing. Wear disposable gloves. Wear rubber boots that can be washed off, or cover your shoes with disposable boots that can be thrown away so you don’t bring eggs into the house.

Most chemicals do not kill roundworm eggs, but heat instantly destroys the eggs. Treat feces-stained decks, patios, and other surfaces with boiling water or a propane burner. Disinfect hard, smooth surfaces with boiling water. To further reduce the risk of possible infection, wash your hands well with soap and warm running water.

If preventative measures don’t work, there are several traps available to remove raccoons. However, traps often require a permit, and then steps must be taken to release the animals in a safe, uninhabited area. But it’s best to call a professional if raccoons have invaded your home.