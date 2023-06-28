RISE Foundation to host SCV-wide lemonade stands

In efforts to combat the summer heat and raise funds to meet the needs of the members of the foster care system, the RISE Foundation is schedule to host “Lemonade Brigade” in which members of the community can visit lemonade stands all across the Santa Clarita Valley on July 15.

The RISE Foundation, a local nonprofit organization, supports children in foster care, foster parents, workers and young adults who are in, or have aged out of, foster care. They provide resources that will ease transitions and improve living conditions.

On July 15, lemonade stands across SCV will be open for business to raise awareness and funds for the RISE Foundation. To view the locations of the stands, visit www.risescv.org/events.

Members of the community are invited to sign up and host their own stand. Signups end Friday, June 30.

A $20 fee is required to host a stand.

Those who sign up will receive the following: individual donation links for their stand, information on foster care and RISE Foundation for their stand, entry into stand competitions and two pairs of custom sunglasses.

To sign up, visit tinyurl.com/2kh9c2c7.

All funds raised will go toward providing for the physical needs of children in or facing foster care.