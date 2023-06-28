Santa Clarita authors to bring ‘Summer Book Fest’ to Barnes & Noble 

Courtney Kae and Falon Ballard, local authors, are partnering with Barnes & Noble in Valencia to host “Summer Book Fest,” a weekend-long festival for the book lovers of the Santa Clarita Valley, scheduled for July 28-30.

The festival is planned as a weekend filled with engaging panels, author signings and giveaways.

The “Summer Book Fest” will showcase a diverse lineup of authors, including Kae and Ballard. This in-person gathering will provide an opportunity for book lovers to engage with their favorite authors in an intimate setting.

Panels are set to be held throughout the festival and feature discussions on various literary topics. Book signings are set to follow.

The “Summer Book Fest” is scheduled to begin on Friday, July 28, with a happy hour event from 6 to 8 p.m. Attendees will have the opportunity to interact with romance and young adult authors. Authors will be signing books and answering questions.

Tickets for the happy hour event are priced at $10 and include a 10% discount coupon for the Barnes & Noble Cafe.

July 29 is dedicated as ”Romance Day,” featuring a day of panels and signings. Four panels will take place throughout the day, covering a range of topics relevant to romance literature. Ticket holders for “Romance Day,” priced at $20, will have access to all panels and signings, receive a swag bag and a 10% discount coupon for the Barnes & Noble Cafe.

July 30 is dedicated as “YA (Young Adult) Day,” offering young adult literature enthusiasts a similar program of panels and signings. “YA Day” tickets are priced at $20 and include access to all panels and signings, a swag bag and a 10% discount coupon for the Barnes & Noble Cafe.

All events will be held at the Barnes & Noble in Valencia, located at 23630 Valencia Blvd. Attendees are requested to check in half an hour prior to the start time of each event.

Author lineups will be posted and regularly updated on happytomeetcute.com, though they are subject to change.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit tinyurl.com/kw7mzrej.