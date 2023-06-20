Santa Clarita celebrates Father’s Day 

Fathers and their children of Santa Clarita could be seen Sunday having barbecues at the park, teaching their kids how to throw a baseball and sipping on some pints at local breweries.

The first Father’s Day was celebrated in the state of Washington in 1910. The day wasn’t made official until 1972 — nearly 60 years after Mother’s Day was officially recognized.

At Pocock Brewery, one group gathered on the patio — consisting of parents and their kids — insisted on being called a “framily,” otherwise known as friends and family.

Ryan Roson (right) teaches his son Easton, 6, how to throw a baseball at Central Park on Father’s Day, 2023. Trevor Morgan / The Signal.

Sunday was the third Father’s Day for Michael Singer — a part of the framily — with his son Greysen.

“He’s changed my life all the way, completely from nothing to this, and I love it 100%,” said Singer.”

The framily laughed, ate and drank as they shared how they got to know one another and how they’d remained friends over the years. Greysen’s godfather, Ron Michelstein, was there with his teenage son Ashton.

Millie Brooks being held by har father, James Brooks, at Pocock Brewery on Father’s Day, 2023. Trevor Morgan / The Signal.

Michelstein said they had all gone on a “Bike and Beer” tour of local breweries throughout the valley — his Father’s Day request to his family.

“My wish this Father’s Day was to be able to be active outdoors to be with my family,” said Michelstein. “So we went to Schooners and we went to Telco. This is our third stop and we biked the whole way here. Because it’s all about being active and spending time with family in Santa Clarita.”