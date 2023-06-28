Santa Clarita getting ready for red, white and blue celebration  

The Santa Clarita Valley is getting ready to turn red, white and blue next week to celebrate the 247th anniversary of America’s independence.

The citywide celebrations on July 4 have been an annual tradition for decades, which have traditionally kicked off with a pancake breakfast, then a run and then a parade with more than 100 entries for a family-friendly display of patriotism, all in Newhall.

The day’s festivities are capped off in the evening with Santa Clarita’s fireworks show at the Westfield Valencia Town Center.

“The city is thrilled to have our Fourth of July Parade for another year in beautiful downtown Newhall,” said Santa Clarita Mayor Jason Gibbs. “In a city that has long focused on providing a strong business climate, safe and family-friendly places to live and countless opportunities to recreate and play, the parade’s theme pays tribute to our city and our county.”

This year’s theme, “Live, Work, Play,” is intended to be “a celebration of America’s independence the SCV way,” according to the parade’s website.

“Our goal this Fourth of July is for everyone to come out and have a good time,” said Leon Worden, parade chair. “As we celebrate our freedoms, we’re shining the spotlight on the wonderful organizations and people who make the Santa Clarita Valley what it is — a great place to live, work and play.”

Pancake Breakfast

Prior to the parade kickoff, the Santa Clarita Rotary Club is hosting its annual breakfast from 6:30 to 9 a.m.

The pricing is a little different this year, according to club President Diane Kenney. The cost is $10 per person but children under 12 are free with a paying adult. All of the proceeds will benefit the community through the club’s nonprofit endeavors, she said.

Parade Details

The 91st edition of the parade begins at 9 a.m. with a route that starts near the entrance to Hart Park on Newhall Avenue, winding down Main Street before hooking a left on Lyons Avenue, a right on Orchard Village Road and a right on Dalbey Drive before finishing near Placerita Junior High School. Dennis and Pamela Verner have been named grand marshals of the parade.

Carrie Lujan, city of Santa Clarita communications manager, and Dave Caldwell, SCVTV host and spokesman for The Master’s University, will be hosting SCVTV Santa Clarita‘s broadcast of this year’s Fourth of July Parade, which can be viewed from the route, or live on Spectrum Channel 20, AT&T Channell 99, Roku, Apple TV, SCVTV.com or on Facebook.

Independence Day Classic Run

This year, the Santa Clarita Runners Club has three options for those interested in challenging themselves: a 5K run/walk, which starts at 8 a.m. ($40); a 10K run that starts at 7 a.m. ($45); or a “15K Challenge,” which will also start at 7 a.m. ($55), and essentially combines both races.

The gathering point for the start of the 39th annual race is Newhall Memorial Park at 24933 Newhall Ave.

Runners can still sign up until Monday, July 3, at runsignup.com/Race/CA/Newhall/IndependenceDayClassicEvent.

Fireworks

The city of Santa Clarita will be hosting its annual fireworks show, the Spirit of America Fireworks Spectacular, which is expected to start around 9:15 p.m. on Tuesday, from the same location as last year inside the Westfield Valencia Town Center parking lot near the corner of Citrus Street and Magic Mountain Parkway.

The Stevenson Ranch fireworks show also returns this year, being held a day ahead of the Fourth of July, on Monday, July 3. The show is to be held at Dr. Richard Rioux Memorial Park and is free to the public. The park opens at 6 p.m. Monday.

Six Flags Magic Mountain is also hosting a fireworks display inside the amusement park on Saturday, Sunday, Monday and Tuesday nights at 9 p.m., according to park officials.

Illegal Fireworks Reminder

Earlier this month, L.A. County and the city of Santa Clarita held a news conference and demonstration to remind the public that it is illegal to set off personal fireworks in the SCV. County and city officials encouraged the public to attend the permitted, professional shows hosted by the city, Magic Mountain and the Stevenson Ranch Homeowners Association.

The news conference concluded with a pyrotechnic demonstration showing the dangers of fireworks.

To report the use of illegal fireworks, contact the SCV Sheriff’s Station at 661-260-4000. To see The Signal’s coverage of the press conference and fireworks demonstration, visit signalscv.com/2023/06/city-county-issue-reminder-that-fireworks-are-illegal-in-scv.

Pet Safety Reminder

If you have pets, the L.A. County Department of Animal Care and Control also wants to remind everyone that it can be a good idea to take a few extra precautions this weekend and on the Fourth of July, due to the fireworks.

“Independence Day is a time of celebration for humans but not for animals. Fireworks can terrify our beloved pets, and they may become injured or lost as a result,” DACC Director Marcia Mayeda wrote in a news release. “Please make sure your pets are safe and properly identified in case they flee, and keep a close eye on your pets to monitor their behavior and stress level.”

To ensure the safety of pets, the release shares the following tips:

• Make sure your pet has a collar and tags with contact information. Include a phone number where you can be reached.

• Get your pet microchipped and make sure you register your pet with the microchip company.

• Do not take your pets with you when going to see fireworks displays. The noise and other activities at these events can easily scare and overwhelm your dog or cat.

• Keep your pets indoors in a cool, comfortable place with some “white noise” distraction.

• Your pets may want to hide; allow them access to a room away from windows.