Santa Clarita International Film Festival to host black tie gala

News release

The Santa Clarita International Film Festival is scheduled to host a black tie gala fundraiser on July 23 from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Hart & Main wedding and event venue in Old Town Newhall.

“Dress up, have fun, eat a great meal, watch great talent perform and support the arts in a gorgeous new event venue, all while getting a tax write-off for all tickets and tables purchased,” the film festival said in a news release.

The Santa Clarita International Film Festival is dedicated to strengthening the Santa Clarita Valley by using cinema as the leading platform to showcase the entire cultural community. The black tie gala fundraiser welcomes Santa Clarita businesses, industry influencers and anyone seeking a high-end plated sit-down dinner and entertainment, the release said.

The evening will feature performances by comedian and longtime Santa Clarita resident Don McMillian (as seen on “America’s Got Talent”) and the smooth jazz of John Pramik. The list of speakers will include Santa Clarita Councilman Bill Miranda.

The purpose of the gala is not only to raise revenue for the Santa Clarita International Film Festival but also to support the programs being built in partnership with other nonprofits, the release said. The SCIFF has partnerships with organizations including Yes I Can Through Music and Education, which helps find jobs in the industry for young adults with disabilities, mostly on the spectrum.

Zonta, an international women’s organization, is also a partner of SCIFF.

“Last year, they partnered with us to host a women’s-themed hosted panel,” Lisa deSouza, SCIFF founder and executive director, said in the release. “This year I have learned that they are dropping LunaFest and are hoping to build a ‘women’s-centric program’ with us. The details are still being worked out. Still, I hope to be able to reveal them at the black tie gala, where I will be showcasing all our partnerships.”

To learn more about the Santa Clarita International Film Festival, visit sciff.org. Tickets to the black tie gala are available at tinyurl.com/5fh7wpy2.