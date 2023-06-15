Saugus man gets 18-year sentence for child sex crimes 

A Saugus man found guilty of two counts involving the continuous sexual abuse of a child back in March was sentenced to 18 years in state prison, a spokesman for the L.A. County District Attorney’s Office confirmed Thursday.

Giammarco Marino, 33, was convicted of Section 288, which is lewd and lascivious acts with a child, as well as 288.5, which means that three or more of those acts were committed within 90 days of each other and that Marino had regular access to the victim, who was under 14.

Marino was originally arrested on suspicion of a weapons charge in 2019, but that was later dismissed, according to the DA’s office.

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials initially arrested Giammarco on suspicion of carrying a concealed weapon when he was arrested April 13, 2019.

Prosecutors decided to only file the sex crimes charges in February 2020.

The jury convicted Marino in March of committing multiple crimes of sexual abuse on a child under the age of 14 between August 2016 and April 2019. He was sentenced June 2.

The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation did not have an updated status for Marino’s custody as of Thursday afternoon.