SCV aligns with state unemployment rate at 4.5% 

California’s current unemployment rate stands at 4.5%, according to Wallethub.com. From April to May, California experienced a 1.7% increase in unemployment.

California currently places as the third highest in the unemployment rates across the United States.

Santa Clarita is currently experiencing the same rate of unemployment as the state.

Thomas Cole, director of economic development with the city of Santa Clarita, said that SCV’s unemployment rate for May was 4.5%.

The slight uptick followed a “steady decline” in SCV’s unemployment rates for the year.

“Santa Clarita has been fortunate to experience a steady decline in unemployment rates overall the past few years despite disruptive pandemic impacts,” said Cole. “The consistent progress of recovery is evident in the downward trend of March’s unemployment at 4.5%, February’s at 4.9%, and January at 4.6%”

Cole attributes the decline in this year’s unemployment rate to community collaboration.

“(The reason for the decline is) due to our successful partnerships with the SCV (Economic Development Corp.), SCV Chamber of Commerce, (Valley Industry Association) and the continued success at The Center at Needham Ranch,” said Cole.