SCV Fourth of July Parade entries open

News release

Get your red, white and blue ready because the Santa Clarita Valley Fourth of July Parade is back: On July 4, you can join thousands of participants and spectators to celebrate America’s independence. The theme of this year’s parade is “Live, Work, Play!”

Starting at 9 a.m. at the Newhall roundabout, the 91st anniversary parade will make its way north on Main Street, west onto Lyons Avenue in front of the Newhall Library, and then north onto Orchard Village Road, ending at Dalbey Drive. Scout troops, clubs, nonprofits, businesses, religious organizations and individual residents will show off their patriotic spirit.

“This iconic event celebrates the values and spirit that make our nation great, while bringing together neighbors, friends and families for a day of patriotic fun and festivity,” Santa Clarita Councilwoman Laurene Weste, a parade committee member, said in a prepared statement. “I look forward to joining thousands of spectators and participants as we come together to honor America’s independence.”

You can be part of the parade by submitting your entry through the SCVParade.com website by June 15. Late entries will be accepted until June 22, but a late fee applies.

You don’t need to register to watch the parade: Simply show up and enjoy the festivities.

Local media outlets including SCVTV, The Signal, KHTS FM 98.1/AM 1220 and Santa Clarita Magazine will be covering the parade in a variety of ways. You can tune in to SCVTV.com as well as Spectrum Channel 20, AT&T U-Verse Channel 99, Apple TV and Roku for exclusive interviews, float-by-float announcing and a multi-camera production.

The Santa Clarita Valley Fourth of July Parade is organized annually by a volunteer committee. For more information about the parade and the entry form, visit scvparade.com.