Tesoro Adobe Historic Park open for tours

News release

Do you know the names of the two renowned families that called Tesoro Adobe Historic Park home? You can find out today by paying a visit to the park. The city of Santa Clarita has officially announced the opening of this historic land to the public.

“With its unique blend of captivating history and picturesque landscape, Tesoro Adobe Historic Park invites visitors to embark on a journey and explore the rich history of the Santa Clarita Valley,” the city said in a news release.

The park is open daily for public use from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and offers docent-led tours to learn more about the history surrounding Tesoro Adobe Historic Park. Free tours are held on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 1:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. and Saturday mornings at 8:15 a.m. and 9:15 a.m.

In addition to tours, the park is also available for outdoor reservations. With grassy areas, a water fountain and scenic views, this space is perfect for a picnic or events such as baby showers, wedding engagements, bridal showers and weddings, the city release said.

If you would like to learn more about the Carey and Clougherty families, book a reservation or take a docent-led tour at Tesoro Adobe Historic Park, visit santa-clarita.com/TesoroAdobe or call 661-286-4115. Tesoro Adobe Historic Park is located at 29350 Avenida Rancho Tesoro.