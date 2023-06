A three-car collision near the intersection of Sierra Highway and Jakes Way in Canyon Country sent two people to the hospital on Monday afternoon, according to Kaitlyn Aldana, spokeswoman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

First responders received the call at approximately 2:27 p.m. and were at the scene of the crash four minutes later.

The extent of the crash victims’ injuries was unknown, at the time of this publication, as was the cause of the collision.