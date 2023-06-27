Three people detained at gunpoint in Canyon Country 

Three burglary suspects were detained at gunpoint in Canyon Country on Monday on the 16500 block of Sierra Highway, according to Deputy Robert Jensen, spokesman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.  

The alleged burglary occurred at approximately 3 p.m. and was reported to deputies by an informant who heard secondhand information from a neighbor that multiple people were breaking into a storage container located on a property.  

Upon arrival, deputies found the suspects at the property and immediately detained them at gunpoint.  

The suspects were not arrested, at the time of this publication, pending an investigation of the incident.       

