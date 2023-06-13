Thursday: Last day to register for SCV Fourth of July Parade without fate Fee

News release

The Santa Clarita Valley Fourth of July Parade is returning to Old Town Newhall on July 4 and the last day to enter the parade without a late fee is Thursday at 5 p.m. This year’s parade will celebrate the theme, “America’s Independence the SCV Way — Live, Work, Play!”

If you want to be a part of the parade, you can submit your entry through the SCVParade.com website by Thursday. Late entries will be accepted until June 22, but a late fee applies.

You don’t need to register to watch the parade — simply show up and enjoy the festivities.

Starting at 9 a.m. at the Newhall roundabout, the 91st Anniversary parade will make its way north on Main Street, west onto Lyons Avenue in front of the Newhall Library, and then north onto Orchard Village Road, ending at Dalbey Drive. Entries from Scout troops, clubs, nonprofits, businesses, religious organizations and individual residents will show off their patriotic spirit.

Local media outlets like SCVTV, The Signal newspaper, KHTS FM 98.1/AM 1220 and Santa Clarita Magazine will be covering the parade in their own unique way. Tune in to SCVTV.com and Facebook, as well as Spectrum Channel 20, AT&T U-Verse Channel 99, Apple TV and Roku for exclusive interviews, float-by-float announcing and a multi-camera production.

The Santa Clarita Valley Fourth of July Parade is organized annually by a volunteer committee. For more information about the parade and the entry form, visit scvparade.com.