Ulta Beauty faces second theft in the week  

The Ulta Beauty located in Valencia experienced a second theft in the span of two days on Saturday, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials.

On Friday, five women left the store with less than $950 of merchandise.

According to Lt. Luis Molina, a spokesman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, deputies received a call of a petty theft that occurred at approximately 4:26 p.m. at the Ulta Beauty in Valencia.

The call reported two Hispanic females, one with tattoos on her arms and the other wearing a Lakers shirt, leaving the store with one basket of merchandise.

The two fled in a black Mercedes, according to Molina.

At the time of this publication, deputies remain on the scene investigating.