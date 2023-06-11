Ulta Beauty faces second theft in the week  

Deputies respond to a report of a robbery at Ulta Beauty on Magic Mountain Parkway on Wednesday. Dan Watson / The Signal
The Ulta Beauty located in Valencia experienced a second theft in the span of two days on Saturday, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials.  

On Friday, five women left the store with less than $950 of merchandise.  

According to Lt. Luis Molina, a spokesman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, deputies received a call of a petty theft that occurred at approximately 4:26 p.m. at the Ulta Beauty in Valencia.  

The call reported two Hispanic females, one with tattoos on her arms and the other wearing a Lakers shirt, leaving the store with one basket of merchandise. 

The two fled in a black Mercedes, according to Molina.  

At the time of this publication, deputies remain on the scene investigating. 

Rylee Holwager

Rylee Holwager

Rylee Holwager joined The Signal team in June 2022, but has lived in Santa Clarita her entire life. She loves to tell the people’s stories and keep the public informed. She is a graduate of California State University, Northridge and was the Social Media Editor at her time with The Daily Sundial. Have a story to share? Email Rylee at [email protected].

