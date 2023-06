A woman was transported to the hospital after she crashed into a tree on Sunday afternoon while exiting Highway 14 near Newhall Avenue.

According to Melinda Choi, supervising fire dispatcher for the Los Angeles County Fire Department, the Fire Department did not follow up on the call, meaning the woman was most likely treated for minor, non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver was the sole occupant of a Mercedes-Benz four-door sedan. The crash occurred at approximately 1 p.m.