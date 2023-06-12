Video: Law enforcement holds procession after deputy’s death 

A procession was held for a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputy who died in his home in Stevenson Ranch on Sunday afternoon.
The procession featured over 20 law enforcement vehicles from the Sheriff’s Department, California Highway Patrol, Parks Bureau, and several unmarked cars. They traveled alongside an L.A. County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner van, which carried the deputy’s body.
Firefighters from the L.A. County Fire Department saluted the procession as it entered onto Interstate 5, en route to the Coroner’s Office in downtown L.A.
Lt. Richard O’Neal, watch commander for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, said the deputy died of natural causes. However, an official cause of death had not been determined at the time of this publication.
The L.A. County Coroner’s Office has released the name of the deputy. However, the Sheriff’s Department Parks Bureau requested that all information regarding the deputy, including the deputy’s name, be withheld until next-of-kin is notified.
The Parks Bureau confirmed the deputy was one of its employees.