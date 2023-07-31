31-year-old arrested on suspicion of taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent 

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station on Golden Valley Road.
A 31-year-old Spring Valley resident was arrested on suspicion of taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent on Wednesday, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials.  

According to Deputy Kabrina Borbon, a spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, deputies were patrolling in Gorman and identified a stolen vehicle.  

The suspect exited the vehicle and was arrested on suspicion of taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent, according to Borbon. 

He was booked into the SCV Sheriff’s Station and was subsequently released on citation to appear in court at a later date.  

The suspect is expected to appear in court in San Fernando on Aug. 2 at 8:30 a.m.  

