4-acre brush fire breaks out early Saturday 

A 4-acre brush fire broke out early Saturday morning near Newhall, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department officials.

According to Melanie Flores, a spokeswoman for the L.A. County Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched at 2:19 a.m. to north Sierra Highway and Newhall Avenue to reports of a brush fire. They arrived on the scene at 2:26 a.m.

Initial reports from the scene indicated that the fire reached 1 acre in size.

The fire had reached 4 acres in size when forward progress was stopped.

No injuries were reported.

The incident was closed at 4:13 a.m.