4-acre brush fire breaks out early Saturday 

FILE PHOTO A Los Angeles County Fire Department truck moves quickly to scene. Katharine Lotze/The Signal
A 4-acre brush fire broke out early Saturday morning near Newhall, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department officials.  

According to Melanie Flores, a spokeswoman for the L.A. County Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched at 2:19 a.m. to north Sierra Highway and Newhall Avenue to reports of a brush fire. They arrived on the scene at 2:26 a.m.  

Initial reports from the scene indicated that the fire reached 1 acre in size.  

The fire had reached 4 acres in size when forward progress was stopped.  

No injuries were reported.  

The incident was closed at 4:13 a.m. 

Rylee Holwager

Rylee Holwager joined The Signal team in June 2022, but has lived in Santa Clarita her entire life. She loves to tell the people’s stories and keep the public informed. She is a graduate of California State University, Northridge and was the Social Media Editor at her time with The Daily Sundial. Have a story to share? Email Rylee at [email protected].

