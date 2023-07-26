Agua Fire grows to 421 acres overnight 

Day two of the Agua Fire is underway. Overnight the fire that began Tuesday afternoon in the Angeles National Forest grew to 421 acres from Tuesday evening’s reported 45 acres, according to ANF officials.

Angeles National Forest posted a tweet stating that the Agua Fire grew to 421 acres overnight due to steep terrain and difficult access.

The fire was 10% contained at the time of this publication. No evacuations were executed.

#AguaFire



Acres: 421



Containment: 10%



# of Personnel: 275



Closures: Soledad Canyon Road between Agua Dulce Road and Crown Valley Road



Evacuations: None



Soledad Canyon Road between Agua Dulce Road and Crown Valley Road was closed at the time of this publication.

The following Antelope Valley Metrolink lines are closed at the time of this publication due to the firefighting activity: AV Line 204 to Los Angeles, AV Line 206 to Los Angeles and Train 222 to Los Angeles is holding at Vincent Grade/Acton.

According to Kaitlyn Aldana, a spokeswoman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched at 2:15 p.m. Tuesday to the scene of a brush fire at Soledad Canyon Road and Agua Dulce Canyon Road. They arrived on the scene at 2:20 p.m.

Dan Watson/The Signal

Early reports indicated the fire had reached 100 acres, but at 4:03 p.m. on Tuesday the L.A. County Fire Department had determined the fire to be 45 acres in size by Tuesday evening before its additional spread overnight.

The fire was labeled as the Wagon fire initially but switched to be labeled as the Agua fire.

As of the time of this publication, one firefighter had sustained injuries.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.