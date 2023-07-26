Broken-down vehicle revealed to be stolen, arrest follows 

A 63-year-old Los Angeles resident was arrested on suspicion of taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent on Monday, according to California Highway Patrol Newhall officials.

According to Officer Josh Greengard, a spokesman for the CHP Newhall Office, at approximately 11:18 a.m. CHP Newhall received a call of a vehicle broken down in the center on the southbound side of Interstate 5 at Vista Del Lago.

Upon arrival, the vehicle was identified as a Mazda 3 sedan.

“Upon investigation it was determined the vehicle was stolen,” wrote Greengard in an email to The Signal.

The driver of the vehicle was arrested on suspicion of taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent.

The man was released subsequently and is scheduled to appear in San Fernando Superior Court on Aug. 2.