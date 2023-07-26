Broken-down vehicle revealed to be stolen, arrest follows 

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station on Golden Valley Road.
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station on Golden Valley Road.
Share on facebook
Share
Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on email
Email

A 63-year-old Los Angeles resident was arrested on suspicion of taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent on Monday, according to California Highway Patrol Newhall officials.  

According to Officer Josh Greengard, a spokesman for the CHP Newhall Office, at approximately 11:18 a.m. CHP Newhall received a call of a vehicle broken down in the center on the southbound side of Interstate 5 at Vista Del Lago.  

Upon arrival, the vehicle was identified as a Mazda 3 sedan.  

“Upon investigation it was determined the vehicle was stolen,” wrote Greengard in an email to The Signal.  

The driver of the vehicle was arrested on suspicion of taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent.  

The man was released subsequently and is scheduled to appear in San Fernando Superior Court on Aug. 2.  

Rylee Holwager

Rylee Holwager

Rylee Holwager joined The Signal team in June 2022, but has lived in Santa Clarita her entire life. She loves to tell the people’s stories and keep the public informed. She is a graduate of California State University, Northridge and was the Social Media Editor at her time with The Daily Sundial. Have a story to share? Email Rylee at [email protected].

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS