Brush fire breaks out near Castaic Lake 

Firefighters were battling a pair of incidents Tuesday evening in Castaic, according to radio traffic, with the first fire approaching 7 acres as of about 8:15 p.m.

The second incident appeared to be smaller.

L.A. County Fire Department officials could not be reached to indicate whether there was any degree of containment for either fire as of 9 p.m.

Firefighters responded to the first incident, which was reported to be at the 33100 block of Lake Hughes Road, around 8 p.m.

The Fire Department’s media line was not working Tuesday evening.

However, based on emergency radio dispatch traffic, the county and Angeles National Forest Service both had personnel and equipment responding.

The firefighters responding to the first incident identified the second one, which appeared to be on the other side of Interstate 5 from Castaic Lake.

The initial fire was reported to be about 2 acres in size and growing in heavy brush when firefighters first arrived on the scene there.