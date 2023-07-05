Castaic senior apartments resident charged with assault, escaping custody 

A 70-year-old resident of a Castaic apartment building is being held on suspicion of several charges after her fellow tenants accused her of assault and battery allegations in their Castaic Lake Senior Village complex.

The L.A. County District Attorney’s Office accused Alexandra Lark Dotson Dymally of three misdemeanors in response to allegations made by residents: a criminal threats charge; one count of assault; and one count of trying to escape the custody of a peace officer.

The D.A.’s office did not have any information regarding the update on the status of the case as of this story’s publication.

The charges were filed June 14 regarding an alleged Feb. 25 violation, according to L.A. County Superior Court records available online. Court documents obtained by The Signal indicated several residents made accusations against the resident of the senior housing complex at 31990 Castaic Road.

The court records provided the following accounts of the incident:

One resident was walking past the common area when she heard what she described as very loud music coming from Dymally’s residence. After complaining to Dymally, the report noted, “the suspect came out of her apartment … told her … ‘Do you want a piece of me,’ several times.”

The victim then alleged that Dymally brandished a “machete” and told the victim, “You are going to get killed.”

The victim then took a few steps toward the suspect and the victim ran back into her residence. The incident was confirmed by a neighbor who witnessed the alleged assault, according to court records.

The victim stated she was hopeful the suspect would get help, not just jail.

Dymally was arrested by Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies on June 12 and held in lieu of $70,000 bail.

Dymally’s case was heard in San Fernando Superior Court on June 14, when it was subject to “judicial action,” according to online records.

Custody records with the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department indicate Dymally was remanded into custody at the women’s facility in Lynwood on June 27. Those records also indicate she’s due back in court in San Fernando on July 6.