College Briefs, July 27

Local students named to dean’s list at George Fox University

Two local students were among those who earned dean’s list recognition at George Fox University for the spring 2023 semester. Traditional undergraduate students must earn a 3.5 grade point average or above on 12 or more hours of graded work to earn a spot on the dean’s list.

The local students named to the dean’s list are Shane McClendon, psychology major from Santa Clarita; and Katie Brown, business administration and financial services major from Stevenson Ranch.

George Fox University is a Christian college classified by U.S. News & World Report as a “Best National University.” More than 4,000 students attend classes on the university’s campus in Newberg, Oregon, and at teaching centers in Portland and Redmond, Oregon. George Fox offers more than 60 undergraduate academic programs, degree-completion programs for working adults, seven seminary degrees, and 13 masters and doctoral degrees.