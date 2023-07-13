Congregation to screen ‘Keeping the Faith’

News release

Did you hear the one about the priest and the rabbi who fall in love with the same woman but the religious position of both men denies them romance?

No, it’s not a joke — but it is the plot of “Keeping the Faith,” to be screened under the stars at 7:45 p.m. Sunday, July 30, as part of Congregation Beth Shalom’s CBS Film Series.

Rabbi Jacob Schram (Ben Stiller) and Father Brian Finn (Edward Norton) are dynamic and popular young men living and working on New York’s Upper West Side. When Anna Reilly (Jenna Elfman), once their childhood friend, suddenly returns to the city, she reenters Jake and Brian’s lives and hearts. Sparks fly and an unusual and complicated love triangle ensues.

Attendees are encouraged to bring a beach chair and jacket. Admission is $5 per person, which includes concessions. Raffle tickets will be on sale for $1 for a chance to win a $25 gift card. RSVP to [email protected] or call 661-254-2411. Congregation Beth Shalom is located at 21430 Centre Pointe Parkway, Santa Clarita.