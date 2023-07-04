County fire handles roadside blaze in Newhall 

FILE PHOTO A Los Angeles County Fire Department truck moves quickly to scene. Katharine Lotze/The Signal
By Signal Staff 

L.A. County firefighters extinguished a quarter-acre brush fire Monday evening in Newhall, according to officials.  

No injuries were reported and no structures were threatened by the blaze, which was initially reported around 7:40 p.m. in the 25000 block of Peachland Avenue, near Lyons Avenue, according to Supervisor Michael Pittman of the L.A. County Fire Department. 

The fire burned in what was considered light fuel on the roadside. There was no reported cause immediately available to fire officials. 

The incident was handled by three engines and considered closed around 9 p.m., Pittman added. 

Perry Smith

