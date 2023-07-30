Deputies: Missing Canyon Country man found 

Photo courtesy of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department
A missing Canyon County man was found on Saturday, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Person Unit.  

On Friday, the Missing Persons Unit had asked for the public’s help locating Mark Peterson, 62, who had last been seen Thursday, June 27, at 12:20 p.m., on the 15000 block of Ruthspring Drive, in Canyon Country.  

“Thank you to the public, the media, Aero Bureau, and deputy personnel for their tireless efforts in the search for Mark,” read the Nixle statement announcing that he’d been found.  

Trevor Morgan covers community, culture, health and breaking news for The Signal. Before coming to Santa Clarita, he was the online editor for Cal State University Northridge's student newspaper, The Daily Sundial. He holds a bachelor's degree in journalism from CSUN and an associate's degree in music from Ventura College. Have a tip? Message him on twitter @trevorwmorgan or at [email protected]

