Deputies: Missing Canyon Country man found 

A missing Canyon County man was found on Saturday, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Person Unit.

On Friday, the Missing Persons Unit had asked for the public’s help locating Mark Peterson, 62, who had last been seen Thursday, June 27, at 12:20 p.m., on the 15000 block of Ruthspring Drive, in Canyon Country.

“Thank you to the public, the media, Aero Bureau, and deputy personnel for their tireless efforts in the search for Mark,” read the Nixle statement announcing that he’d been found.