Fire closes down I-5 lanes near Pyramid Lake 

A brush fire, approximately 5 acres in size, closed down several lanes on Interstate 5 near Pyramid Lake on Monday, according to the California Highway Patrol and Esteban Benitez, spokesman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

It began as a vehicle fire at approximately 3:15 p.m. and spread to the nearby brush. It quickly ballooned from 2 to 5 acres within 20 minutes near the intersection of I-5 and Vista Del Lago.

The Fire Department’s Copter 19 and Helitanker 55 were reported to have dipped into Castaic Lake for water to combat the blaze.

Benitez said there were no structures threatened and no injuries reported, at the time of this publication.

The fire was dubbed the Vista Incident.

This is a breaking news story and additional information will be added as it becomes available.