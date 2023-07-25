Fire splits train tracks, threatens nearby apartment complex 

Firefighters were called to protect a Canyon Country apartment complex that was briefly threatened by a nearby brush fire on Tuesday afternoon, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department officials.

According to Kaitlyn Aldana, a spokeswoman for the L.A. County Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched at 1:36 p.m. to Jakes Way and north Sierra Highway. They arrived on the scene at 1:36 p.m. as well.

The fire was labeled as the Domino fire.

Dan Watson/The Signal

Upon arrival, it was determined that the fire was near the train tracks and had “split” them as well.

The L.A. County Fire Department briefly shut down the train tracks.

Dan Watson/The Signal

One structure was reported as threatened. An apartment complex located behind the tracks was under structure protection by fire engines parked between the apartments and the fire.

No injuries were reported.

Forward progress was stopped at 1 acre at 2:12 p.m., leaving the apartment complex under no further threat.