Fire splits train tracks, threatens nearby apartment complex 

Dan Watson/The Signal
Dan Watson/The Signal
Share on facebook
Share
Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on email
Email

Firefighters were called to protect a Canyon Country apartment complex that was briefly threatened by a nearby brush fire on Tuesday afternoon, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department officials.  

According to Kaitlyn Aldana, a spokeswoman for the L.A. County Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched at 1:36 p.m. to Jakes Way and north Sierra Highway. They arrived on the scene at 1:36 p.m. as well.  

The fire was labeled as the Domino fire.  

Dan Watson/The Signal
Dan Watson/The Signal

Upon arrival, it was determined that the fire was near the train tracks and had “split” them as well.  

The L.A. County Fire Department briefly shut down the train tracks.  

Dan Watson/The Signal
Dan Watson/The Signal

One structure was reported as threatened. An apartment complex located behind the tracks was under structure protection by fire engines parked between the apartments and the fire.   

No injuries were reported.  

Forward progress was stopped at 1 acre at 2:12 p.m., leaving the apartment complex under no further threat.  

Rylee Holwager

Rylee Holwager

Rylee Holwager joined The Signal team in June 2022, but has lived in Santa Clarita her entire life. She loves to tell the people’s stories and keep the public informed. She is a graduate of California State University, Northridge and was the Social Media Editor at her time with The Daily Sundial. Have a story to share? Email Rylee at [email protected].

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS