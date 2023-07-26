Fire that split train tracks caused heavy Metrolink delays, cancellations 

Several Metrolink Antelope Valley lines and services were either canceled, delayed or rerouted due to a fire in Canyon Country on Tuesday afternoon, according to Scott Johnson, spokesman for Metrolink.

The AV line was able to transport some passengers to the Newhall station but was forced to either bus or provide Uber vouchers to those whose destination was further within the Santa Clarita Valley, Lancaster or Palmdale.

Several lines were also either delayed or canceled due to the logistical challenges presented by the Domino Fire in Canyon Country and the Agua Fire in Agua Dulce. At 5 a.m. on Wednesday, the Fire Department released the tracks back to Metrolink. Johnson said Metrolink expected to have all lines traveling the route back online by Wednesday afternoon.

“We want to express our appreciation for all of the firefighters that responded so quickly and really worked with us to get rail service resumed,” said Johnson. “They realized metro service in that area was critical and they did everything they could to help.”

Firefighters were called to protect a Canyon Country apartment complex that was briefly threatened by a nearby brush fire, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department officials.

According to Kaitlyn Aldana, a spokeswoman for the L.A. County Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched at 1:36 p.m. to Jakes Way and north Sierra Highway. They arrived on the scene at 1:36 p.m. as well.

The fire was labeled as the Domino fire.

Upon arrival, it was determined that the fire was near the train tracks and had “split” them as well.

One structure was reported as threatened. An apartment complex located behind the tracks was under structure protection by fire engines parked between the apartments and the fire.

No injuries were reported.

Forward progress was stopped at 1 acre at 2:12 p.m., leaving the apartment complex under no further threat.