Firefighters stop apartment kitchen blaze 

Firefighters responded on Monday night to an apartment house fire in Newhall, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department officials.

Oscar Sol/For The Signal

According to Esteban Benitez, a spokesman for the L.A. County Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched to the 22800 block of Ninth Street at 9:40 p.m. They arrived on the scene at 9:42 p.m.

Firefighters at the scene reported significant smoke showing from the second floor, according to L.A. County dispatch radio traffic.

Two people were extracted via ladder, one with minor injuries, according to first responder radio traffic.

The fire was knocked down at 10:10 p.m. and was reported to be a kitchen fire, according to L.A. County dispatch radio traffic.

