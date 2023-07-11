Firefighters stop apartment kitchen blaze 

Oscar Sol/For The Signal
Oscar Sol/For The Signal
Share on facebook
Share
Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on email
Email

Firefighters responded on Monday night to an apartment house fire in Newhall, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department officials.  

Oscar Sol/For The Signal
Oscar Sol/For The Signal

According to Esteban Benitez, a spokesman for the L.A. County Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched to the 22800 block of Ninth Street at 9:40 p.m. They arrived on the scene at 9:42 p.m.  

Oscar Sol/For The Signal
Oscar Sol/For The Signal

Firefighters at the scene reported significant smoke showing from the second floor, according to L.A. County dispatch radio traffic. 

Oscar Sol/For The Signal
Oscar Sol/For The Signal

Two people were extracted via ladder, one with minor injuries, according to first responder radio traffic. 

Oscar Sol/For The Signal
Oscar Sol/For The Signal

The fire was knocked down at 10:10 p.m. and was reported to be a kitchen fire, according to L.A. County dispatch radio traffic.  

Oscar Sol/For The Signal
Oscar Sol/For The Signal
Oscar Sol/For The Signal
Oscar Sol/For The Signal
Oscar Sol/For The Signal
Oscar Sol/For The Signal
Oscar Sol/For The Signal
Rylee Holwager

Rylee Holwager

Rylee Holwager joined The Signal team in June 2022, but has lived in Santa Clarita her entire life. She loves to tell the people’s stories and keep the public informed. She is a graduate of California State University, Northridge and was the Social Media Editor at her time with The Daily Sundial. Have a story to share? Email Rylee at [email protected].

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS