HMNH introduces Aquablation therapy for treatment of enlarged prostate

News release

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital is now offering Aquablation therapy, a surgical treatment for benign prostatic hyperplasia. This minimally invasive procedure brings long-lasting relief to men suffering from BPH.

Benign prostatic hyperplasia, or an enlarged prostate, is a prostate that has grown to be larger than normal. BPH is not prostate cancer.

As the prostate grows and becomes larger than normal, it may:

• Constrict the urethra, making it difficult to urinate.

• Apply pressure on the bladder, causing it to weaken and have difficulty emptying.

If left untreated, BPH can cause significant health problems, including irreversible bladder or kidney damage, bladder stones and incontinence.

Aquablation therapy utilizes water delivered with robotic precision to remove prostate tissue that causes symptoms, all without making an incision in the abdomen. The treatment is performed under anesthesia, typically taking less than an hour, with an overnight stay for monitoring.

“We are pleased to add Aquablation therapy to our offerings at Henry Mayo,” Dr. Robert Pretzlaff, Henry Mayo senior vice president, chief medical officer and chief clinical officer, said in a prepared statement. “This therapy makes a notable difference to the men suffering from BPH. It offers precise relief without compromise, ensuring our patients experience enhanced well-being and long-term comfort.”

For more information on Aquablation therapy, visit henrymayo.com/BPH.