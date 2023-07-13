Human remains yet to be identified from Ridge Route brush fire

Human remains found at the location of an Old Ridge Route brush fire that broke out on June 16 have yet to be to identified, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner.

“The decedent has not yet been identified and has been given the designation of Undetermined Doe No. 249,” wrote the L.A. County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s office in an email to The Signal.

If the decedent is identified and next of kin are notified, updates will follow.

The human remains were found on the site of a brush fire on the 47300 block of Ridge Route on June 16.

Members of the county Coroner’s Office were dispatched to the scene, as well as fire investigators, K-9 dogs and members of the sheriff’s arson unit, according to Craig Little, a spokesman for the L.A. County Fire Department.

Deputy Michael Chen, a public information officer for the Sheriff’s Information Bureau, confirmed human remains were located on the scene.