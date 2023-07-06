Lanes closed on I-5 after traffic collision  

Two lanes on the southbound side of Interstate 5 were closed Thursday morning following a traffic collision, according to California Highway Patrol Newhall officials.

According to a tweet sent out by CHP L.A. Traffic, a Sigalert was issued at approximately 6:02 a.m., closing the No. 1 and No. 2 lanes. This was due to a traffic collision on the southbound side of I-5, north of the State Route 14 connector.

“Multi-vehicle traffic collision occurred in southbound I-5 freeway, south of Calgrove Boulevard,” said Officer Josh Greengard, a spokesman for the CHP’s Newhall Office. “Two people were transported for moderate injuries.”

The Sigalert was cancelled at approximately 6:42 a.m., opening all the lanes, according to a followup tweet by CHP L.A. Traffic.