Lanes closed on I-5 after traffic collision  

Two lanes on the southbound side of Interstate 5 were closed Thursday morning following a traffic collision, according to California Highway Patrol Newhall officials. 

According to a tweet sent out by CHP L.A. Traffic, a Sigalert was issued at approximately 6:02 a.m., closing the No. 1 and No. 2 lanes. This was due to a traffic collision on the southbound side of I-5, north of the State Route 14 connector.  

“Multi-vehicle traffic collision occurred in southbound I-5 freeway, south of Calgrove Boulevard,” said Officer Josh Greengard, a spokesman for the CHP’s Newhall Office. “Two people were transported for moderate injuries.” 

The Sigalert was cancelled at approximately 6:42 a.m., opening all the lanes, according to a followup tweet by CHP L.A. Traffic.  

Rylee Holwager

Rylee Holwager joined The Signal team in June 2022, but has lived in Santa Clarita her entire life. She loves to tell the people’s stories and keep the public informed. She is a graduate of California State University, Northridge and was the Social Media Editor at her time with The Daily Sundial. Have a story to share? Email Rylee at [email protected].

