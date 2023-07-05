UPDATE: LASD tight-lipped on deputy-involved shooting in Newhall

L.A. County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to a deputy-involved shooting that happened at 11:42 p.m. Tuesday in the 24200 block of Arch Street.

The suspect was struck by gunfire and transported to the hospital, according to a statement issued by the Sheriff’s Information Bureau at 4:13 a.m. Wednesday.

Fire officials confirmed one person was taken to the hospital after personnel arrived on the scene at 11:46 a.m. They received the call three minutes earlier, according to Geovanni Sanchez of the L.A. County Fire Department.

The statement provided no information about the nature of the initial call, the crime being investigated, the severity of the suspect’s injuries, whether any deputies were hurt, whether an arrest was made, whether a gun was recovered and whether the incident is part of an ongoing investigation.

The statement noted there is no additional information available at this time.

A Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station official referred media inquiries to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau, which referred all information requests to the department’s statement, which confirmed a shooting took place.

All deputy-involved shootings are investigated by the department’s Homicide Bureau as a matter of course.

Detective John Carlin, who is handling the investigation, was not immediately available for comment Wednesday morning.

Witnesses indicated there was another report of a shooting prior to the officer-involved incident, but station officials declined to answer any questions about the investigation.

Fire officials reported that they were dispatched at 10:17 p.m. to the 27300 block of Fahren Court in Canyon Country regarding a gunshot victim.

The patient was taken to the hospital at 10:26 p.m., Sanchez said.