Lemonade to quench the thirst of providing for foster families 

The summer heat waves just keep coming and what better way to quench your thirst than an ice-cold glass of lemonade.

The RISE Foundation took the decades-old tradition of lemonade stands and turned them into a method of fundraising for the local nonprofit organization on Saturday through its Santa Clarita Valley-wide Lemonade Brigade.

David and Christine Gillespe of Canyon Country stop and buy lemonade at one of the 13 locations on Saturday, 071523. Dan Watson/The Signal

All funds raised went toward providing for the physical needs of children in or facing foster care.

Kai Syverud had been scrolling through his Instagram when he came across the nonprofit and the event.

Gigi Phillipps, 4, right, cools off with lemonade from Evelina, 7, left. and Aurelia Phillipps, 9, at their lemonade stand in Canyon Country on Saturday, 071523. Dan Watson/The Signal

He decided to ask his family to be a part of it.

“Because we’re going to help foster aid children,” said Kai when asked why he made this decision.

Aliza Yang, 7, prepares a cup of ice for lemonade at Gladesworth Lane in Canyon Country on Saturday, 071523. Dan Watson/The Signal

“Maybe the parent loses rights, so maybe they got their child taken away from them,” said Kayla Syverud. “So what RISE does is they work to help.”

Kai, Kayla, Kiera Lowe, Aubri and RJ Cabunoc from the Kidz Lemonade Stand for Change were just a few of those working together on Saturday to help RISE in their efforts.

Jayden Cuervo, 6, and Maria Rodriguez make a selection from the menu at Gladesworth Lane in Canyon Country on Saturday, 071523. Dan Watson/The Signal

Thirteen lemonade stands were set up all across Santa Clarita.

“Being able to make lemonade and like having cookies and stuff, it feels like really rewarding to do this to help kids who need it,” said Kiera.

The Mermaid themed lemonade stand on Gladesworth Lane in Canyon Country on Saturday, 071523. Dan Watson/The Signal

The lemonade stand method of fundraising paralleled the over 100-degree forecast on Saturday.

“I think because it’s starting get hotter, and the lemonade can cool people off, the lemonade makes it more refreshing,” said Aubri.

Aliza Yang, 7, left, serves lemonade to customers Jayden Cuervo, 6, Maria Rodriguez and Angel Rodriguez, 6, right, on Gladesworth Lane in Canyon Country on Saturday, 071523. Dan Watson/The Signal

The Kidz Lemonade Stand for Change also decided to make and sell bracelets as another method to raise more money for RISE.

“We just thought that it would be fun and kind of easy to sell something else,” said Aubri.

A sign points to one of the 13 locations on Saturday, 071523. Dan Watson/The Signal

“It was also fun,” added RJ.

At the time of this publication, $505 had been raised out of the $2,000 goal.

Those wishing to donate to the RISE Foundation can visit tinyurl.com/4rew5few.