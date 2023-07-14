Santa Clarita expected to be ‘easily’ over 100 degrees this weekend 

It is going to be one hot summer weekend for the Santa Clarita Valley as the community approaches its third excessive heat warning in just the first three weeks of summer with temperatures rising “easily” above 100 degrees.

The National Weather Service has issued Santa Clarita with the following hazardous weather conditions:

Heat advisory: Effective from July 13 at 10 a.m. until July 14 at 10 a.m.

Excessive heat warning: Effective from July 14 at 10 a.m. until July 17 at 10 a.m.

Excessive heat watch: Effective from July 17 at 10 a.m. until July 17 at 11 p.m.

“What it looks like is that Saturday and Sunday will be the hottest days but then by Wednesday and Thursday, things start falling off a little bit but still be in the 90s,” said Rich Thompson, a meteorologist with the NWS. “But until Tuesday or Wednesday, you’re gonna see temperatures easily over 100 degrees this weekend.”

The current forecast for Santa Clarita is as follows:

Thursday: A high nearing 99, sunny and hot.

Thursday night: A low around 62.

Friday: A high nearing 105, sunny and hot.

Friday night: A low around 70.

Saturday: A high nearing 106, sunny and hot.

Saturday night: A low around 70, clear.

Sunday: A high nearing 105, sunny and hot.

Sunday night: A low around 70, patchy fog.

Monday: A high nearing 103, patchy fog before 11 a.m., sunny and hot.

Monday night: A low around 70.

Tuesday: A high nearing 101, sunny and hot.

Tuesday night: A low around 67.

Wednesday: A high nearing 93.

“You just have the strong high-pressure, clear skies, very little influence from the ocean and that’s a typical pattern of these heat waves this time of year,” said Thompson.

Participants of the Cruise Castaic Paddle Board Rental Class cool off in the lower Lagoon at Castaic Lake Recreation Area in Castaic on Thursday, 071323. Dan Watson/The Signal

In efforts to combat the excessive heat, the city of Santa Clarita has designated the city’s three library branches to act as cooling centers.

This effort began Tuesday and will be in effect until Sunday.

“One of the reasons we have been here is because we have, of course, air conditioning,” said Yanira Sidon, library administrator for the Valencia branch, “and our customers and patrons can also enjoy the other services that the library has to offer such as programming, our digital resources and our print material as well.”

Sidon said that as soon as patrons walk in the doors of the library, they have been verbally sighing in relief from the blistering temperatures.

“We are providing that comfortable and safe environment during the high temperatures,” said Sidon.

To view site-specific hours for the Canyon Country Jo Anne Darcy Branch (18601 Soledad Canyon Road), Old Town Newhall Branch (24500 Main St.) and Valencia Branch (23743 W. Valencia Blvd.), visit SantaClaritaLibrary.com or call 661-259-0750.

The city has also encouraged residents to visit The Cube (27745 Smyth Drive) and the Santa Clarita Aquatic Center (20850 Centre Pointe Parkway) to combat the heat.

Mother Tiffany Travillion chose to take her family to cool off at the Cold Stone in Valencia. The start of the hot weekend called for some ice cream in the shade and her kids voiced no opposition.

While sitting down, enjoying one spoon at a time, they talked about how they wanted to spend their summer weekend.

“We were actually just talking about going to the beach this weekend,” said Travillion.

Christina Solomon, a physician assistant at Henry Mayo Newhall Primary Care, advises against going out for the weekend, but if families like Travillion’s choose to, Solomon recommended a few tips:

“To avoid dehydration or heat stroke during this extreme weather, stay indoors,” said Solomon. “If you must go out, plan your day to avoid going out during the hottest hours. Drink plenty of water. Signs of heat stroke include nausea, dizziness, excessive sweating, flushed skin, or headaches. Call 9-1-1 if you suspect heat stroke.”

Participants of the Cruise Castaic Paddle Board Rental Class play tag on their paddle boards as they cool off in the lower Lagoon at Castaic Lake Recreation Area in Castaic on Thursday, 071323. Dan Watson/The Signal

The NWS warns of the potential increase in heat-related illnesses such as heat rash, heat cramps, fainting, heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

The following are precautions that residents can instill in their summer activities to prevent heat-related illnesses, as well as recognizable signs:

Heat cramps signs – Muscle pains and spasms triggered by heavy activity, typically involving stomach or leg muscles.

Heat cramps prevention – Stop physical activity, move to a cool place, drink water or a sports drink, do not resume strenuous physical activities, get medical help if cramps last longer than one hour.

Heat exhaustion signs – Heavy sweating, cramps, headache, nausea, vomiting, tiredness, weakness, dizziness and fainting.

Heat exhaustion prevention – Move to a cool place, rest, lay down, loosen clothes, place cool, wet cloths on the body, take a cool shower or bath, sip cool beverages and get medical help if symptoms prolong an hour or if someone is throwing up.

Heat stroke signs – Red, hot, dry skin, very high body temperature, dizziness, nausea, confusion, strange behavior, unconsciousness, rapid pulse and throbbing headache.

Heat stroke prevention and response – Move the person to a cooler or shady place, place cool, wet cloths on the body, do not give the person anything to drink and call 9-1-1.

The NWS has listed the following as additional recommendations to take on during high temperature days:

Take extra precautions with fire ignition sources (lawn care equipment, grills, etc.).

Keep children safe in and around cars. Touch seatbelts before buckling to make sure they aren’t too hot.

Check on family, friends and neighbors who are at risk for heat-related illness, like those who are sick or have chronic conditions.

Eat light, cool and easy to digest foods such as fruits or salads. Do not leave food sitting in the sun, as it can spoil faster.