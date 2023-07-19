Local photographer earns photographic craftsman degree

Santa Clarita Valley Photographers Association President Kevin Karzin photographs attendees during a reception and photos display held at the Old Town Newhall Library in Newhall on Friday, 072922. Dan Watson/The Signal
News release 

Santa Clarita resident Kevin Karzin has earned the photographic craftsman degree from Professional Photographers of America. The degree will be presented to Karzin by PPA President Kira Derryberry at the association’s annual convention, Imaging USA, to be held in Louisville, Kentucky, in January. 

The photographic craftsman degree means that Karzin has met the standards of excellence set by PPA. He has been awarded the degree in recognition of his service to the photographic profession as an orator, author and mentor.  

“Karzin’s degree — and all the expertise it requires — illustrates his accomplishments and talent as one of a select few,” the organization said in a news release. 

Karzin started his photographic career in 1983 as a darkroom technician at Valencia Color Lab. He was a photographer and photo editor for The Signal from 1984 to 1998, then for the Associated Press in Los Angeles from 1998 to 2002. 

