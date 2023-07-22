Man detained on suspicion of trying to hit person with his vehicle

A 26-year-old Canyon Country resident was detained on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon after allegedly attempting to hit a bicyclist with his vehicle on Thursday, according to Robert Jensen, spokesman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

Jensen wrote in a statement to The Signal that the call came in as a traffic collision on the 18000 block of Soledad Canyon Road in Canyon Country. However, once deputies arrived they learned the collision was apparently intentional and the suspect admitted as much, Jensen’s statement said.

The statement from Jensen went on to say the man allegedly ran into the victim with his vehicle because they were harassing a member of his family. The collision also was said to have caused “major structural damage” to a mobile home.

The suspect remains in custody at the SCV Sheriff’s Station, at the time of this publication, in lieu of $30,000 bail.