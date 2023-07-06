Newhall resident arrested on suspicion of attempted murder 

A 33-year-old Newhall resident was arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of attempted murder and is being held in lieu of $2 million bail, according to the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station booking logs.

Jaime Gilbaldo Gutierrez is scheduled to be appear in court in San Fernando on Friday morning.

SCV Sheriff’s Station officials were unable to provide additional information at the time of this publication regarding the arrest, including whether it was related to a pair of shooting incidents on Tuesday.

A deputy-involved shooting occurred at 11:42 p.m. Tuesday in the 24200 block of Arch Street, after patrol deputies with the SCV Sheriff’s Station reported seeing a vehicle that matched the description of one that was involved in an assault with a deadly weapon incident earlier in the night in Canyon Country.

The suspect who was shot in the second incident was taken to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital and was initially listed in critical condition.