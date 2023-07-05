Power outage affects 2,000 residents

A power outage in the Saugus area left 2,000 without power on Tuesday night, according to Southern California Edison officials.

According to Diane Castro, an Edison spokeswoman, the power outage occurred at 10:36 p.m.

Approximately 2,000 customers were affected.

The boundaries of the outage were as follows: north, Copper Hill Drive; east, Denoya Drive; south, Guadilamar Drive; and west, Pamplico Drive.

Most of the customers’ power was restored by 12:32 a.m. on Wednesday, according to Castro. All power was restored by 2:03 a.m.

The cause of the power outage was equipment failure.