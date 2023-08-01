Road rage shooting reported in Newhall 

A road rage shooting was reported on Monday near the intersection of Newhall Avenue and Valle Del Oro, according to Deputy Nicholas Hoslet with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station

The reported shooting happened at approximately 6:40 p.m. after a black Honda cut off the informant and then pulled out a handgun, according to Hoslet.

The suspect allegedly shot at the informant once before fleeing in the black Honda with tinted windows.

The suspect was described as a Hispanic man in his early twenties, with a thin mustache.

There is no further information available, at the time of this publication.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.