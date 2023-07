“Wild Shot: A Tribute to Guns N’ Roses” was the latest performance in the Concerts in the Park concert series, held every Saturday at Central Park through Aug. 26. The band played classic songs such as “You Could Be Mine” and “Jumpin’ Jack Flash.” The next scheduled performance is “Upstream” on Saturday, playing reggae, soca and Caribbean music.

