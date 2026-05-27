NAACP to host Juneteenth celebration 

News release

The NAACP Santa Clarita Branch is inviting the community to gather, reflect and celebrate at the 3rd Annual Juneteenth Celebration Family Day in the Park.

The free event is scheduled 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 20, at the Canyon Country Community Center Park, 18410 Sierra Highway, Canyon Country.

“Designed as an extraordinary afternoon of community, culture, and joy, Family Day in the Park offers a variety of attractions for all ages,” said a news release from the local NAACP chapter.

Attendees can bring picnic blankets, lawn chairs and shade tents for the event, which is planned to feature live music, dancing, food trucks, interactive children’s activities and a marketplace showcasing local vendors.

“Juneteenth is a powerful celebration of freedom, resilience and community,” Rlynn Smith-Thomas, president of the NAACP Santa Clarita Branch, said in the release. “As we honor our shared history, we also celebrate the unity, culture and hope that continue to bring our community together. We are proud to welcome neighbors from across the Santa Clarita Valley to join us in reflection, joy and connection.”

Juneteenth — a combination of the words “June” and “nineteenth” — is a holiday that commemorates June 19, 1865, when enslaved African Americans in Galveston, Texas, were informed of their freedom, marking the effective end of slavery in the United States.

On June 17, 2021, President Joe Biden signed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act into law, officially establishing it as a federal holiday.

The NAACP Santa Clarita Branch is accepting vendor applications for the event. The day rate for a nonprofit vendor is $75, and the rate for a for-profit vendor is $125. For vendor questions or to request an application, email Denise Thomas at [email protected].

More information on the local NAACP branch can be found at naacpsc.org.