Saugus incident at pool chemical maker sends 7 to hospital 

At least seven people were taken to the hospital after an incident at the address listed for HASA Inc., a pool chemical manufacturer based on Drayton Street in Saugus, according to L.A. County Fire officials.

Company employees at HASA look on as fire officials treat patients on scene. Oscar Sol/ For The Signal

The extent of their injuries was not known at this time.

Nine additional people were treated on scene for injuries, according to Esteban Benitez, representative for the L.A. County Fire Department, who said that fire officials were called to the scene at 5:32 a.m., and arrived at 5:42 a.m.

“It was to a Hazmat incident,” Benitez said, regarding the nature of the call. “It says here there were multiple patients exposed to an unknown chemical.”

Sheriff’s officials help with traffic control at the scene of a chemical accident in Saugus. Oscar Sol/For The Signal

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies were also called to assist in traffic control, according to Deputy Nicholas Hoslet, who added that deputies were advised the incident involved “cool chemical exposure,” but no specifics were provided.

“We have no comment at this time,” said Jonathan Nguyen, Hasa director of operations for Southern California, outside the Saugus company’s offices Monday morning.

Founded in 1964, Hasa touts itself as “a leading producer and distributor of sodium hypochlorite and other products used to maintain water systems, including swimming pools, water tanks and containment vessels,” according to previous reports.

Started locally, the company was sold to a Texas venture capital firm in 2017.