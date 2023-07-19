SCOPE celebrates 35th anniversary

News release

The Santa Clarita Organization for Planning and the Environment recently celebrated its 35th anniversary with a ceremony and champagne toast attended by about 50 people, including members of the environmental activist group and several local elected officials.

The event, held at a home in Placerita Canyon, featured a silent auction, a “Santa Clara River” photo op, a “chat bot poem reading” and birthday cake provided by Julianna Sheldon.

SCOPE was presented with certificates commemorating the anniversary from state Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, D-Chatsworth, L.A. County Supervisor Kathryn Barger and the Santa Clarita City Council.

Those in attendance included Schiavo, Santa Clarita Councilwoman Marsha McLean,

Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency board members Kathye Armitage and Beth Braunstein, and Rachelle Haddoak, a member of the Newhall School District governing board.