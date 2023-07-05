Six brush fires break out on Fourth of July 

The Fourth of July is notorious for fireworks.

On June 20 the city of Santa Clarita held a press conference reminding Santa Clarita that all fireworks are illegal, and providing information on safe public viewings that they could attend.

Despite this, many still indulged in the activity.

According to Pat Sprengel, assistant chief of the Los Angeles County Fire Department, 53 fires were started countywide as a result of fireworks in 2022. Twenty-seven of them were from illegal fireworks, 23 were from undetermined fireworks and three were from “safe and sane” fireworks.

On Tuesday, the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to six reports of brush fires in the Santa Clarita Valley.

4:44 p.m. – Bouquet Canyon Road and Soledad Canyon Road

According to Geovanni Sanchez, a spokesman for the L.A. County Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched to Bouquet Canyon Road and Soledad Canyon Road at 4:46 p.m. for reports of a brush fire.

They arrived on the scene at 4:50 p.m.

Forward progress was stopped at 4:56 p.m. at an eighth of an acre.

9:01 p.m. – Golden Valley Road and Highway 14

Firefighters were dispatched at 9:03 p.m. to Golden Valley Road and Highway 14 for reports of a brush fire, according to Sanchez.

They arrived on the scene at 9:12 p.m. and the fire was out on arrival.

Firefighters determined the fire to be a quarter-acre in size.

9:27 p.m. – 27400 block of Crossglade Avenue

According to Sanchez, firefighters were dispatched to the 27400 block of Crossglade Avenue at 9:29 p.m.

They arrived on the scene of a brush fire at 9:33 p.m.

The fire had reached half-an-acre in size before forward progress was declared stopped.

9:51 p.m. – 29700 block of North Mammoth Lane

Firefighters were dispatched to the 29700 block of North Mammoth Lane at 9:51 p.m., according to Sanchez.

They arrived on the scene at 10:02 p.m.

Forward progress was declared stopped when the fire had reached 1 acre.

10:02 p.m. – 21200 block of Trumpet Drive

According to Sanchez, firefighters were dispatched to the 21200 block of Trumpet Drive at 10:02 p.m.

They arrived on the scene at 10:13 p.m. to a fire that was out on arrival.

No acreage was available at the time of this publication, according to Sanchez.

11:05 p.m. – Soledad Canyon Road and Bouquet Canyon Road

Firefighters were dispatched at 11:05 p.m. to reports of a brush fire in the wash at Soledad Canyon Road and Bouquet Canyon Road, according to Sanchez.

They arrived on the scene at 11:05 p.m. as well.

The fire had reached a quarter-acre and was determined “under control” at 12:30 p.m.