SMO’s Closet on Main to relocate

News release

Closet on Main, a resale boutique operated by the local nonprofit Single Mothers Outreach, is moving.

The store, which has been located at 24335 Main St., Newhall, since 2013, will be relocating late this summer.

In preparation for the move, the Closet is hosting a huge moving sale. New and gently used upscale clothing for men, women and children will be priced at lower than already discounted prices. The sale also features exclusive high-end makeup and skin care by Charlotte Tilbury.

The store Is open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily through July 24, which is its final day of operation at this location.

At Closet on Main, you can expect to find clothing, shoes, handbags, accessories, totes, belts, beauty products, jewelry, scarves and toys.

For the past 10 years, Closet on Main has helped raise funds for organizational sustainability, reduced SMO’s dependence on special events, connected the community to the organization’s mission through clothing donations and volunteerism, and provided a place for families to shop and receive free clothing.

A new location for the reimagined Closet is expected to open in time for the holidays. All donations go to further Single Mothers Outreach’s mission of empowering single parents and their children by providing hope, support and resources so that families can become self-sustaining and thrive. More information: www.singlemothersoutreach.org.