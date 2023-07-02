Summer heat arrives in SCV 

The summer heat has made its way to Santa Clarita, hitting a high of 102 degrees on Saturday.

By Rylee Holwager and Trevor Morgan

Signal Staff Writers

There are many ways to beat the summer heat – getting ice cream from a local shop, enjoying a movie indoors, staying in the shade at the park while getting a tan – and out of all the spots to hit, the Santa Clarita Aquatics Center remained one of the most populated spots on Saturday.

“At least over 100 (people) today,” said Sanli Tyndall, senior lifeguard at the aquatics center, on the number of walk-in swimmers. “Two hundred of our reserved spots have been filled today. We don’t know if they’ve come in yet, but they have reserved for today.”

The aquatics center employed extra lifeguards for the day due to its large capacity being filled.

The high temperatures and an excessive heat warning from the National Weather Service was cause for concern for many residents.

The aquatics center staff ensured that all precautions for heat-related injuries were taken into account by providing attendees with an indoor place to go if they have overexerted themselves.

“Just making sure we have area inside,” said Tyndall, “so if they are getting heatstroke and stuff like that, other than just the pool itself, that we have enough people to help them cool down and because that’s our most common thing that we end up dealing with is heat exhaustion and heat stroke.”

Tyndall said the pool is a great way to beat the heat as just one splash into the water can help cool someone off.

The aquatics center is typically a summer must stop for some Santa Clarita families. Its reputation has also made its way outside of the Santa Clarita Valley.

The Santa Clarita Aquatic Center filled with locals attempting to stay cool amidst the blazing heat on Saturday, July 1, 2023. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

Aurora Estrada estimates that she and her family have been coming to the aquatics center for seven years.

The Estrada family lives in Long Beach, but when it comes to spending time together they do not mind the drive.

“We just like everything about it, it’s not too big for the kids, it’s perfect,” said Estrada. “We get to take a day trip. I mean it’s quite a drive with the traffic, but it’s perfect. It’s not too crowded.”

Estrada said that going elsewhere meant for her family to deal with big crowds. Even on a busy day like Saturday, she said that she enjoys it not being too overcrowded for her kids to enjoy all the amenities.

Chris Walsh said he brought his family to the center because it had something for everyone and wasn’t as big of hassle as going to theme waterpark.

“It’s the first kind of super-hot day of the year,” said Walsh. “(It’s) for all ages, you can be a small kid, you can be a big kid, you can be an adult and there’s a little something for everybody… It’s just a nice, more family (oriented) environment.”

Children of all ages enjoyed the water slide, splash pool, diving board and many more amenities at the center. Every laugh and cheer, along with the triple degree heat, meant that Summer has arrived in SCV.

In addition to the NWS warning, both the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health and South Coast Air Quality District have issued advisories and warnings in response.

Public Health issued an excessive heat warning for the Santa Clarita Valley on Saturday that will extend through to Sunday. Its warning reminded residents to take precautions — particularly older adults, young children, outdoor workers, athletes and people with a chronic medical condition.

To avoid heat-related illness, the department advised residents to drink plenty of water, avoid going outside during the hottest hours, wear sunscreen, wear light-colored clothes and a hat. It also advised never to leave pets or children inside of a car, even if a window is cracked.

“While it is very important that everyone take special care of themselves, it is equally important that we reach out and check on others, in particular those who are especially vulnerable to the harmful effects of high temperatures, including children, the elderly those who are sick or have chronic conditions, pregnant women, those who live alone, and pets,” wrote Muntu Davis, L.A. County Health Officer. “High temperatures are not just an inconvenience; they can be dangerous and even deadly.”

Cooling centers throughout the county have been established, including those in the SCV — Val Verde Community Regional Park, Castaic Regional Sports Complex and the Stevenson Ranch Library.

The South Coast AQMD issued an ozone advisory due to the heat wave on Friday — which will extend until Monday.

“Ozone air pollution can cause respiratory health problems, including trouble breathing, asthma attacks, and lung damage. Research also indicates that ozone exposure can increase the risk of premature death,” read the advisory. “Children, older adults, and people with asthma or COPD may be more sensitive to the health effects of ozone.”