Tuesday morning brush fire reaches 1 acre 

A brush fire in Canyon Country reached 1 acre in size before forward progress was stopped early Tuesday morning, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department officials. 

According to Esteban Benitez, a spokesman for the L.A. County Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched to the 20800 block of Centre Pointe Parkway at 1:15 a.m. They arrived on the scene at 1:24 a.m. 

The fire was first reported as a brush fire and was confirmed as such on the scene. 

Firefighters were able to hold the fire at 1 acre, declaring forward progress stopped at 1:42 a.m. 

No injuries were sustained.  

